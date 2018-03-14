Slippery Rock University gets new president

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials at the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education on Wednesday tapped a New Jersey college administrator to head Slippery Rock University.

William J. Behre, 52, provost of Georgian Court University in Lakewood, N.J., will assume the post of president at Slippery Rock, effective July 1. Behre replaces Cheryl Norton, who retired as president last summer after five years at the helm of the Butler County university that boasts an enrollment of about 8,900 students.

The State System Board of Governors on Wednesday unanimously approved Behre's appointment at a salary of $278,000 a year, capping the conclusion of an on-again, off-again national search to fill the post.

A State System spokesman said Behre, who has served as chief academic officer at the New Jersey private college since 2014, has nearly 25 years of experience in higher education, including stints as an educator, researcher, faculty leader and administrator.

Behre has a bachelor's degree in economics from Vassar College, a master's degree in education from Hunter College of the City University of New York and a Ph.D. in education with a focus on special education policy from the University of Michigan.

“Dr. Behre has had an impressive academic career,” said PASSHE Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira. “He will bring a vast array of experience to his new role as president of Slippery Rock. We are confident he will provide the university the kind of leadership necessary to enable it to continue to advance its mission and to ensure student success.”

PASSHE Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney said Behre's work as a teacher, scholar and university leader with a record of working collaboratively, makes him well-suited to lead the school.

“He is simply the very best person to lead Slippery Rock University at this important time. I am thrilled that he will be joining our leadership team,” Whitney said.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.