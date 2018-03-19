How to keep Trib stories in your Facebook News Feed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You may be noticing fewer Trib stories in your Facebook News Feed lately.

That's because the social media giant recently tweaked its algorithm that dictates what posts you see. Facebook periodically makes these types of changes. This most recent change is meant to ensure you see more posts from friends and family members and fewer posts from businesses and publishers.

We're all for seeing more baby photos and funny videos of our friends' dogs and cats. But we also want to make sure you are seeing the local news you have come to expect from the Trib. Our goal is to provide you with quality news that impacts your life, shapes meaningful discussions in our communities and serves to entertain while still being educational.

In short, we want you to feel as though the Trib is as much a part of your Facebook network as your friends and family.

To ensure you get the local news you have come to expect from the Trib, here are some simple steps to take on Facebook (and be sure to follow us if you aren't already!):

On mobile

• Under the Trib's profile picture — this will work with any of the Trib's accounts, including TribLive.com, TribLive Westmoreland and Valley News Dispatch — you will see a "Following" tab. Click on that.

• A new window will appear with a screen titled "In your News Feed." Select the mobile icon that is titled "See First."

On desktop

• Immediately under the Trib's profile picture are boxes titled "Liked," "Following" and "Share." Select "Following."

• A pop-up screen appears titled "In your News Feed." Select the top choice, "See First."