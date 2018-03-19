Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

How to keep Trib stories in your Facebook News Feed

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 19, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook is getting deeper into the professional sports streaming game, signing a deal with Major League Baseball to show 25 afternoon games in an exclusive deal. The games will be available Facebook users in the U.S. on Facebook Watch, the company’s video feature, via the MLB Live show page Facebook said Friday, March 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook is getting deeper into the professional sports streaming game, signing a deal with Major League Baseball to show 25 afternoon games in an exclusive deal. The games will be available Facebook users in the U.S. on Facebook Watch, the company’s video feature, via the MLB Live show page Facebook said Friday, March 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Updated 18 hours ago

You may be noticing fewer Trib stories in your Facebook News Feed lately.

That's because the social media giant recently tweaked its algorithm that dictates what posts you see. Facebook periodically makes these types of changes. This most recent change is meant to ensure you see more posts from friends and family members and fewer posts from businesses and publishers.

We're all for seeing more baby photos and funny videos of our friends' dogs and cats. But we also want to make sure you are seeing the local news you have come to expect from the Trib. Our goal is to provide you with quality news that impacts your life, shapes meaningful discussions in our communities and serves to entertain while still being educational.

In short, we want you to feel as though the Trib is as much a part of your Facebook network as your friends and family.

To ensure you get the local news you have come to expect from the Trib, here are some simple steps to take on Facebook (and be sure to follow us if you aren't already!):

 

On mobile

• Under the Trib's profile picture — this will work with any of the Trib's accounts, including TribLive.com, TribLive Westmoreland and Valley News Dispatch — you will see a "Following" tab. Click on that.

 

• A new window will appear with a screen titled "In your News Feed." Select the mobile icon that is titled "See First."

 

 

On desktop

• Immediately under the Trib's profile picture are boxes titled "Liked," "Following" and "Share." Select "Following."

 

 

• A pop-up screen appears titled "In your News Feed." Select the top choice, "See First."

 

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me