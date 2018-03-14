Former Charleroi attorney sentenced to prison for defrauding elderly client

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Charleroi attorney was sentenced Wednesday to 33 months in a federal prison for diverting more than $500,000 from a client with dementia for personal use.

Three years under federal supervision will follow the prison sentence for Keith A. Bassi, according to court records.

Bassi agreed to give up his license to practice law following an October guilty plea to three mail fraud charges. He had been an attorney since 1982.

Federal authorities said Bassi had power of attorney over the estate of an elderly woman who had dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Between November 2013 and October 2016, authorities said, he misappropriated the woman's money into his personal accounts. Authorities said Bassi directed some of the money into accounts for “Mid Mon Valley Publishing,” a company he co-founded in 2015 to start the Mon Valley Independent, a local newspaper.

Bassi was ordered to pay a $100,00 fine. He has paid $505,000 in restitution, according to court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.