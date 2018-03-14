Conor Lamb wove union support, moderate views into successful campaign

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As political strategists and analysts search for lessons to take from Democrat Conor Lamb's success in the 18th Congressional District, people in both parties are giving credit to local party leaders for picking a good candidate and to Lamb for running an effective campaign.

Lamb, 33, a former federal prosecutor and Marine Corps veteran, declared victory in the race early Wednesday. Lamb held a narrow lead with provisional and military votes yet to be counted.

“This is a conservative district — I think you have to credit Lamb with executing a strong campaign,” said Mike Devanney, a Republican political consultant with Pittsburgh-based firm ColdSpark. “You don't come that close as a Democrat in this district without having run a good race.”

Lamb's opponent, Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone, 60, a professor and former Air Force officer, hadn't conceded and was waiting for final ballots to be counted as of Wednesday afternoon, according to his campaign.

Lamb managed to secure impressive margins in Allegheny County suburbs such as Upper St. Clair that have been Republican bastions, Devanney said, partly by taking some conservative positions on issues such as gun control.

He said Lamb's first ad, which showed him shooting a rifle, signaled not only his support for Second Amendment rights but a willingness to work with both sides as a moderate.

That type of moderation is important for both parties in the district, which has heavily favored Republicans in past elections but where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by about 24,000 people.

Former Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, who has been one of ColdSpark's clients, held the district for eight election cycles before resigning in October amid an extramarital scandal. He built support in the district by signaling his willingness to work with building trade unions, Devanney said.

“That is a recipe for success for Republicans in this region,” he said. “People forget about the registration edge.”

Lamb said in a victory speech early Wednesday that unions played a key role in his campaign.

“Side by side with us, at each step of the way, were the men and women of organized labor,” Lamb said, crediting the unions along with grassroots organizers for a successful get-out-the-vote effort.

Lamb said the campaign reached Democrats, Republicans and independents with a message of working together and getting things done for the people of the district, with a focus on supporting programs like Social Security and Medicare.

“They are America's way of saying we are all in this together,” he said of the programs.

Allegheny County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills echoed that message, saying the party coalesced early around Lamb in its nomination process and delivered unified support for his four-month campaign.

People in the party who initially favored more progressive candidates lined up to support him, she said. Even grassroots groups that formed since the 2016 election — groups that tend to be more progressive than party officials — pitched in to canvass for Lamb, she said.

“So I think the whole country can look,” she said. “I think what they have to take away is if you nominate the right candidate, and the right candidate for the district — and I know this has been said over and over — they're going to win.”

Philip Harold, a Robert Morris University political science professor, said Democrats made a savvy choice to nominate Lamb. The party figured out how to run against the wave of Trump support, Harold said.

“Part of that cocktail is running against Nancy Pelosi,” he said. “You can't get dragged down in the liberal mold.”

Lamb announced early in the campaign that he wouldn't support Pelosi to lead House Democrats.

Having only one race to focus on helped, Patton Mills said. Come fall, many more candidates will be competing for resources and attention in the region.

“Since it was a special election, it certainly had special attention,” Patton Mills said. “But the enthusiasm certainly was tremendous.”

Lamb has said he might run in a newly constituted 17th District, which was drawn by the state Supreme Court after the court ruled the old congressional district map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered. In that district, he would face incumbent Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus of Sewickley.

“This is going to be one of the most hotly contested races in the country. But Lamb will face a better-funded candidate, a candidate who has been tested on a bigger stage,” Devanney said.

And his time in Congress will factor in to that race, Devanney said.

“His message in many ways was a conservative Republican message. The question voters will have moving forward is: is that rhetoric?” he said. “Now he'll have a voting record.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.