Greensburg man cited after guitar playing complaints, police say

A 44-year-old Greensburg man who allegedly taunted officers who asked him to tone down his electric guitar playing Friday was cited for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to city police.

Police said they were summoned to the residence of James E. Briggs in the Autumn Brooks Apartment complex for complaints he was “playing his (guitar) very loud” through an amplifier just before midnight March 9.

Patrolman William Newmyer alleges in an affidavit filed Tuesday before District Judge Chris Flanigan that when officers arrived at 11:42 p.m. and asked Briggs from outside the residence to turn down the music because of multiple neighbors' complaints, Briggs became belligerent, “giving me the middle finger” and began yelling.

“What are you going to do … come into my apartment and arrest me?',” Newmyer quoted Briggs as saying.

Briggs eventually opened his door and provided officers with identification, but continued “to yell and at one point grabbed the door while trying to shut it on me,” Newmyer alleges.

Officers then took Briggs into custody and placed him in handcuffs, Newmyer said in court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 12, according to court dockets.

