Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Greensburg man cited after guitar playing complaints, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 5:21 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A 44-year-old Greensburg man who allegedly taunted officers who asked him to tone down his electric guitar playing Friday was cited for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to city police.

Police said they were summoned to the residence of James E. Briggs in the Autumn Brooks Apartment complex for complaints he was “playing his (guitar) very loud” through an amplifier just before midnight March 9.

Patrolman William Newmyer alleges in an affidavit filed Tuesday before District Judge Chris Flanigan that when officers arrived at 11:42 p.m. and asked Briggs from outside the residence to turn down the music because of multiple neighbors' complaints, Briggs became belligerent, “giving me the middle finger” and began yelling.

“What are you going to do … come into my apartment and arrest me?',” Newmyer quoted Briggs as saying.

Briggs eventually opened his door and provided officers with identification, but continued “to yell and at one point grabbed the door while trying to shut it on me,” Newmyer alleges.

Officers then took Briggs into custody and placed him in handcuffs, Newmyer said in court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 12, according to court dockets.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me