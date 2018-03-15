Rural fire departments can apply to state for wildfire grants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will accept grant applications through April 19 aimed at assisting volunteer fire companies fight wildfires.

With spring's arrival and the increased risk of forest and brush fires, the grants enable rural communities to better guard against the threat of fires in forested, undeveloped and unprotected areas, DCNR Secretary City Adams Dunn said in a news release.

“Spring's warming temperatures, sunny days and strong winds all combine to usher in wildfire dangers that emphasize the value of having well-trained and well-equipped local firefighting forces in rural areas,” Dunn said.

In 2017, more than $592,000 was awarded to 129 volunteer fire companies serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common. The grant program, offered through DCNR and paid through federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, has awarded more than $12 million since it began in 1982.

Local firefighting forces in rural areas or communities with fewer than 10,000 residents qualify for the aid, which is used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.

The maximum grant that will be considered from any fire company in 2018 is $10,000, according to the agency.

Grant applications must be electronically submitted through DCNR's grant website. More information is available at www.dcnr.pa.gov.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.