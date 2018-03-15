Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Regional

At more than 190 inches, Erie closes in on all-time snow record

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
Chelse Volgyes clears snow from her car in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-hardened city of Erie, dug out from a record snowfall. (Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP)
A Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Erie International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, during a record-shattering two-day snowfall that saw the city get 53 inches of snow in 30 hours.
Rochelle Carlotti, 28, shovels steps near her home after a record snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Not that the city was hoping to break this record, but Erie could appear at the top of a dubious list before all is said and done.

Erie cracked the 190-inch mark with its snowfall Wednesday and Thursday, continuing to shatter its previous record of 152.1 inches by 3 feet.

A lot of which can be attributed to the bludgeoning it took around Christmas.

In case you haven't been outside lately, winter doesn't appear to exactly be going anywhere yet.

And Erie is closing in on Buffalo's all-time seasonal snowfall record for 199.4 inches, which stands as the big-city record, from the 1976-77 season.

The only other large city to have a seasonal snowfall of more than 190 inches is Syracuse, N.Y., in 1992-93, according to The Weather Channel .

But the city's wishes, if that's what you want to call it, of breaking the all-time record might not come true. The extended forecast calls for temperatures above freezing and little precipitation.

There's always next season.

Although there is snow in the forecast today.

And in case you wanted to know how this record-breaking season stacks up? On average, Erie gets almost half the amount of snow it's seen this season.

