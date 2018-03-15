At more than 190 inches, Erie closes in on all-time snow record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not that the city was hoping to break this record, but Erie could appear at the top of a dubious list before all is said and done.

Erie cracked the 190-inch mark with its snowfall Wednesday and Thursday, continuing to shatter its previous record of 152.1 inches by 3 feet.

A lot of which can be attributed to the bludgeoning it took around Christmas.

Here's what Erie looks like after 5 feet of snow in 3 days https://t.co/UG0EK9wiwI — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) December 27, 2017

In case you haven't been outside lately, winter doesn't appear to exactly be going anywhere yet.

And Erie is closing in on Buffalo's all-time seasonal snowfall record for 199.4 inches, which stands as the big-city record, from the 1976-77 season.

The only other large city to have a seasonal snowfall of more than 190 inches is Syracuse, N.Y., in 1992-93, according to The Weather Channel .

#Erie , Pennsylvania, has become only the third large U.S. city to record more than 190 inches of #snow in a season. The others: #Buffalo , New York (199.4 inches) and #Syracuse , New York (192.1 inches). https://t.co/2dfW2Fg6Ka pic.twitter.com/o0X7Sl68O6 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) March 15, 2018

But the city's wishes, if that's what you want to call it, of breaking the all-time record might not come true. The extended forecast calls for temperatures above freezing and little precipitation.

There's always next season.

Although there is snow in the forecast today.

Nearly 3' of snow fell in Erie, PA, on Wednesday, adding to the city's impressive snowfall total since Dec. 1, 2017, of 191'. More snow showers on the way for Thursday: https://t.co/Mok3FDDzrb pic.twitter.com/hYc9ZBynNh — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) March 15, 2018

And in case you wanted to know how this record-breaking season stacks up? On average, Erie gets almost half the amount of snow it's seen this season.