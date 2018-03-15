Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Regional

Pittsburgh area exports grew faster than national exports in 2017

The Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
A Norfolk Southern train makes its way along the tracks near North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A Norfolk Southern train makes its way along the tracks near North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township

Updated 19 hours ago

Exports from the Pittsburgh metro area grew faster than the national rate in 2017, according to Census Bureau figures released Thursday.

The fourth quarter figures show Pittsburgh-area companies exporting $2.5 billion worth of goods, an increase of $300 million or 13.6 percent from the third quarter.

Exports nationally grew at about half that rate, 6.9 percent, with $407.7 billion worth of goods shipped in the fourth quarter.

About 90 percent of the country's exports come from metropolitan statistical areas.

For the year, the Pittsburgh region exported $9.3 billion, a 17.3 percent increase over 2016 figures. The national growth, again, was about half that at 6.6 percent with total value of exports at about $1.5 trillion.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me