Fayette County couple jailed after alleged burglary spree, escape, troopers say

State police in Uniontown allege a Fayette County couple went on a burglary spree in Connellsville and Dunbar townships within a two-hour span Wednesday.

Melvin J. Nicholson Jr., 32, and Robin R. Rugg, 37, were arraigned before Connellsville District Judge Ronald Haggerty on multiple charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and theft from a motor vehicle in connection with the break-ins and thefts that occurred between 8:54 and 10:48 a.m. Wednesday.

Nicholson is also charged with escape and fleeing and eluding after Trooper Kristen Zelechowski alleges the vehicle they were traveling in was stopped just after noon along Route 381 in Saltlick Township, near Sarnelli's Market.

Rugg, who was driving, was asked to step out of the vehicle, police said, and Nicholson “slid from the passenger seat into the driver's seat” of the blue, Mitsubishi Endeavor sport-utility vehicle and drove away. Police later found the vehicle abandoned in the 200 block of Imel Road, also in Saltlick, but discovered Nicholson later, “hiding in a hayloft in a barn.”

Zelechowski alleges that approximately $700 worth of items including cash, a purse, checkbook and wallet were removed from a residence on the 600 block of East Francis Street in Connellsville Township, and multiple items were removed from a residence and vehicle on Highland Avenue in Dunbar Township.

Police said a resident on the 1400 block of Kirk Street, also in Dunbar, said he scared off the burglars attempting to enter his home, but identified the vehicle they were driving in, Zelechowski reported in the affidavit of probable cause.

Another resident on the 1000 block of Front Street, also in Dunbar, said that he caught a man “wearing a ski mask and gloves attempting to open his back door.”

That victim said he chased the suspect down his driveway before they fled in a blue SUV.

On Wednesday evening, Haggerty ordered Nicholson held in the Fayette County Prison after he failed to post $100,000 bond and Rugg was ordered held after she failed to post $50,000 bond. Preliminary hearings are scheduled March 21.

