Cops bust alleged human trafficking, prostitution ring in Cranberry hotel
Updated 4 hours ago
Police arrested a Cranberry hotel patron for allegedly running a human trafficking and prostitution operation involving at least one juvenile girl, according to the Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI.
Cranberry police charged Oscar Carter with human trafficking; only one girl was cited in the police complaint, according to the news station.
Police made the arrest on Wednesday after a FBI task force drew them to the hotel, WoodSpring Suites along Wisconsin Avenue in Cranberry where Carter was allegedly staying.
The unidentified girl was allegedly under Carter's control and he drove her to Pittsburgh for prostitution assignments. She was picked up in a Pittsburgh prostitution sting, according to the criminal complaint.
The girl told police Carter recruited her out of Akron, Ohio.
A detailed ledger of prostitution appointments, counterfeit credit and gift cards, false IDs and cell phones were found in Carter's hotel room, according to the criminal complaint.