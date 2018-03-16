Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Cops bust alleged human trafficking, prostitution ring in Cranberry hotel

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 16, 2018, 5:30 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Police arrested a Cranberry hotel patron for allegedly running a human trafficking and prostitution operation involving at least one juvenile girl, according to the Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI.

Cranberry police charged Oscar Carter with human trafficking; only one girl was cited in the police complaint, according to the news station.

Police made the arrest on Wednesday after a FBI task force drew them to the hotel, WoodSpring Suites along Wisconsin Avenue in Cranberry where Carter was allegedly staying.

The unidentified girl was allegedly under Carter's control and he drove her to Pittsburgh for prostitution assignments. She was picked up in a Pittsburgh prostitution sting, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl told police Carter recruited her out of Akron, Ohio.

A detailed ledger of prostitution appointments, counterfeit credit and gift cards, false IDs and cell phones were found in Carter's hotel room, according to the criminal complaint.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me