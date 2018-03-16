Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

St. Francis prof to run for Congress in new 13th District

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, March 16, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Brent Ottaway, Democratic candidate in 13th Congressional District
Brent Ottaway, Democratic candidate in 13th Congressional District

Updated 6 hours ago

A St. Francis University professor is seeking the Democratic nomination in the May 15 primary for the newly defined 13th District, which stretches from eastern Westmoreland County to the Gettysburg area of Adams County.

Brent Ottaway, 56, an assistant communications professor, said in a statement that he is running “to end Washington's war on the future.”

Ottaway, a former member of the Hollidaysburg School Board in Blair County, criticized the federal government for a tax package that he said adds to the deficit while providing little benefit to those who need it the most, a hodgepodge approach to health care, economic planning that looks to jobs of the past and destructive, short-sighted environmental policies.

Employed at the Loretto school since 1990, Ottaway said he will issue position statements on major issues in the near future.

He contended that those in Congress must be problem-solvers and facts must take precedence over ideology. He claimed Republicans and Democrats “shout past each other rather than shouldering their responsibility to think rationally, speak with civility and advocate for solutions, not parties.”

Ottaway, a native of Corry, earned a bachelor's degree from Grove City College and a master's degree in journalism from West Virginia University.

At least one other Democrat has announced his intention to seek the nomination — Todd Rowley, 53, of Donegal Township. Rowley retired in July 2014 after serving more than 24 years with the FBI.

Among the Republicans seeking their party's nomination in the 13th District are state Sen. John H. Eichelberger Jr. of Hollidaysburg; state Rep. Steve Bloom of Cumberland County; Max Merrill, a farmer from Northhampton Township, Somerset County; Travis Schooley of Waynesboro; Art Halvorson, a businessman from Manns Choice; and Douglas Mastriano, a retired Army colonel from Franklin County.

They will run in a district established by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. It includes part of Westmoreland County, along with Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Huntingdon, Fulton, Franklin and Adams counties, and portions of Cambria and Cumberland counties.

The redistricting has been challenged by Republicans seeking to overturn the state judiciary's right to draw congressional boundaries. Parts of the new 13th District are represented by Bill Shuster, R-Everett, who is in the 9th District.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252.

