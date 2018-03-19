Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Cancer-stricken Mercyhurst professor on sailing journey with wife dies

Erie Times News | Monday, March 19, 2018, 10:36 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

A Mercyhurst University professor who set off on a seven-month sailing adventure with his wife after learning that he had terminal cancer died in Florida on Sunday morning.

Randall Howarth, 62, died aboard his 42-foot vessel, the Varuna, his wife, Cindy Nimchuk, said.

“We had hospice, and his wish was to remain on the boat, and that's what we did. He loved the boat,” Nimchuk said.

Howarth, a history professor at Mercyhurst, had dreamed of taking a ‘round-the-world sailing adventure when he retired from teaching sometime this year. But the plans changed after Howarth learned in December 2016 that the liver cancer he had been battling had spread to his lungs, and he was given a prognosis of 12 to 18 months to live.

Howarth and Nimchuk set sail from Erie in May on a journey that would cover about 4,000 miles and feature a number of stops along Lake Ontario and as they traveled south along the East Coast. The journey ended on Jan. 8 when they arrived in St. Petersburg, Florida. They remained in Florida since then, welcoming a number of friends and family who traveled to visit them.

“Randy was very touched by all of the warm wishes he got from all of his friends from texts, Facebook, calls, people visiting, and I know I certainly am as well,” Nimchuk said. “He touched a lot of lives and he will be missed.”

