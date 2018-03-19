State police: 'Zero tolerance' for law-breaking at 'IUPatty's' celebration
State police are adopting a “zero tolerance” approach to law-breaking and traffic violations during the upcoming “IUPatty's” weekend in Indiana, set for March 22 to 25.
Last year, in addition to two shootings — one fatal — during the unsanctioned celebration of St. Patrick's Day by Indiana University of Pennsylvania students, police in Indiana and White Township also dealt with:
• 8 DUI arrests
• 8 drug arrests
• 18 public drunkenness and disorderly conduct citations
• 6 underage drinking arrests
• 6 misdemeanor arrests
• 60 traffic citations
• 21 written warnings
• 22 instances of assisting local police with parties, fights and other disturbances
Residents and visitors can expect to see state police on mounted horseback patrols in several neighborhoods, and ask that revelers “be courteous and respectful toward our police animal partners,” according to a news release.
