DEP: Most Pennsylvania stores selling lead-free solder

Several stores in Western Pennsylvania were found to be in violation of the 1989 Lead Ban Act by selling leaded solder, according to a recent survey by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Throughout the summer of 2017, DEP staff investigated 430 stores in 13 counties to make sure that lead solder is not being sold and that restricted solder types that are allowed to be sold commercially are not being displayed in plumbing supply sections of those stores.

The investigation found that of the 281 stores selling solder, 57 percent sell only lead-free solder and 8 percent (22 stores) were selling solder in violation of the Lead Ban Act.

In Fayette County, of 24 stores selling solder, three were found to be noncompliant — two for the sale of banned solder and one for the sale of restricted solder in the plumbing section.

In nine Greene County stores selling solder, two were found to be noncompliant -— one for the sale of banned solder and one for the sale of restricted solder in the plumbing section.

In Butler County, of 33 stores selling solder, two were found to be noncompliant by selling banned solder.

In Armstrong County, all 12 of the inspected stores selling solder were found to be in compliance.

Compliance notices were issued for the violations. The DEP also can issue fines of up to $1,000 for each violation. The majority of the stores in violation were first-time offenders.

The inspections of auto parts stores, hardware stores and other retail outlets were done by interns working for the DEP Bureau of Safe Drinking Water.

“Keeping banned lead products off the shelves is a good way to prevent future water contamination,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “I'm very pleased to see that many stores are following the regulations and keeping banned products off of their shelves.”

