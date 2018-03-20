1 hurt, I-79 in Greene County closed by tractor-trailer fire
A tractor-trailer hauling steel caught fire on Interstate 79 in Greene County Tuesday morning, sending one person to a hospital and temporarily closing all northbound lanes, authorities said.
The fire was reported at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday between the Kirby and Route 21 interchanges, a Greene County 911 supervisor said. Medics transported one person to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with unknown injuries.
All traffic was temporarily detoured from the Kirby exit along Route 19 to Waynesburg, said PennDOT District 12 spokeswoman Valerie Petersen. The 911 supervisor said firefighters had extinguished the tractor-trailer fire by about 9:45 a.m. and were starting to clear the scene.
Petersen reported all northbound lanes reopened just before 11 a.m.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer.