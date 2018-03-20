As storm approaches, PennDOT, Turnpike officials impose road restrictions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Restrictions on most Pennsylvania interstates will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation of significant snow that is expected to fall across the state.

PennDOT is imposing a ban on empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles on:

• Interstate 76 across the state, which includes the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Turnpike mainline

• Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension

• Interstate 176 (entire length)

• Interstate 95 (entire length)

• Interstate 78 (entire length)

• Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81

• Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80

• Interstate 99 (entire length)

• Interstate 79 from the Turnpike to Interstate 80

There also will be a full ban on commercial vehicles along Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Turnpike; Interstate 83 (entire length); Interstate 84 (entire length); and Interstate 380 (entire length).

The restrictions will remain in place as long as conditions warrant, PennDOT said. Speed restrictions will be considered on these routes as conditions develop. However, if the forecast changes, the department will adjust or possibly lift the restrictions.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike has lowered the speed limit on some parts of its system to 45 miles per hour because of weather-related road conditions. The reductions are along the Turnpike's east-west mainline (I-70/76) from the New Stanton Interchange (No. 75) to the Breezewood Interchange (No. 161).

The Turnpike said numerous crashes already have been reported in that area, and maintenance crews are treating the roadway.

Certain trucks, RVs and trailers will be banned from using the east-west Turnpike mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476) starting at 8 p.m. The restrictions will remain in place through the storm.

The prohibited vehicles are:

• Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;

• Large combination vehicles (double trailers);

• Tractors hauling empty trailers;

• Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

• All motorcycles

• All recreational vehicles, or RVs.

Motorists can check Turnpike conditions at www.paturnpike.com. Travelers can call the toll-free TRIP line at 866-976-8747 for the latest travel information. Motorists can also check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.