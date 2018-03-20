Harrold Middle School in Hempfield evacuated because of threat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield Area School District officials on Tuesday evacuated students from Harrold Middle School and moved them to the high school after someone discovered a written threat on a bathroom stall.

School officials reported on the district's website that state police are on the scene assisting in the evacuation and investigation.

District officials advised that parents with identification can pick up students at the auditorium side of the high school anytime Monday afternoon.

Remaining students will be bussed home at regular dismissal time from the high school, authorities said.

At least 46 threats have been made against schools, students or teachers in southwestern Pennsylvania since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

At least 14 juveniles across the region, ages 12 to 17, are facing terroristic threats charges in connection with such investigations.

