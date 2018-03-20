Data tool enables county-by-county look at opioid epidemic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents of Appalachia are 55 percent more likely to die of a drug overdose than the rest of the United States, according to a new research tool released by the Appalachian Regional Commission .

The Appalachian Overdose Mapping Tool illustrates the impact of the opioid epidemic on the Appalachian region, as well as its relation to socioeconomic factors such as unemployment, poverty, education and disability.

The mapping tool offers data overlays that show correlations between overdose mortality rates and demographic factors in Appalachia such as age and sex.

For example, the tool shows that in northern Appalachia, including Pennsylvania, the highest overdose rates are in urban counties.

“The Appalachian region has been taking a disproportionate hit in overdose deaths in relation to the rest of the country,” said Scott T. Hamilton, ARC executive director. “This tool puts overdose statistics in socioeconomic context, which can be valuable to communities developing comprehensive strategies to address the epidemic.”

The mapping tool is a project of the Appalachian Regional Commission and NORC at the University of Chicago , a nonpartisan research institute.

