Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Data tool enables county-by-county look at opioid epidemic

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
Westmoreland County residents participate in a candlelight vigil for the National Day of Remembrance at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greensburg In January 2017. The event paid tribute to community members who were lost to addiction.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County residents participate in a candlelight vigil for the National Day of Remembrance at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greensburg In January 2017. The event paid tribute to community members who were lost to addiction.

Updated 14 hours ago

Residents of Appalachia are 55 percent more likely to die of a drug overdose than the rest of the United States, according to a new research tool released by the Appalachian Regional Commission .

The Appalachian Overdose Mapping Tool illustrates the impact of the opioid epidemic on the Appalachian region, as well as its relation to socioeconomic factors such as unemployment, poverty, education and disability.

The mapping tool offers data overlays that show correlations between overdose mortality rates and demographic factors in Appalachia such as age and sex.

For example, the tool shows that in northern Appalachia, including Pennsylvania, the highest overdose rates are in urban counties.

“The Appalachian region has been taking a disproportionate hit in overdose deaths in relation to the rest of the country,” said Scott T. Hamilton, ARC executive director. “This tool puts overdose statistics in socioeconomic context, which can be valuable to communities developing comprehensive strategies to address the epidemic.”

The mapping tool is a project of the Appalachian Regional Commission and NORC at the University of Chicago , a nonpartisan research institute.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

Related Content
All forms of deadly opioid fentanyl illegal under temporary DEA order
All forms of illicitly manufactured fentanyl, including ones that have not been introduced to drug users in the United States, are now illegal under a ...
Fentanyl-cocaine combo taking lives in Western Pa.
A deadly blend of cocaine and the powerful opioid fentanyl is appearing on Western Pennsylvania streets and autopsy tables, according to police, coroners and other ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me