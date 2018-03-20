Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Boy, 15, charged with allegedly making school shooting comment in West Kittanning

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 3:18 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A 15-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after state police say he made comments about a school shooting during class.

The boy, who police did not identify, has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the incident Monday at Grace Christian School in West Kittanning.

Police reported that the boy said, “this would be a good day for a school shooter to come in.”

Police said the statement “caused alarm and concern from the teacher.”

A message left for school officials was not immediately returned.

No further information was available.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

Uniontown Area High School student charged with shooting threats
Uniontown Police on Monday arrested an 18-year-old Uniontown Area High School student for allegedly making threats about a school shooting that was planned for Tuesday. Tate ...
