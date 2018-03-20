Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Ohio companies appeal OSHA fines for deadly Bruce Mansfield Power Plant accident

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Shippingport
Tom Fontaine | Tribune-Review
Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Shippingport

Updated 9 hours ago

Two Ohio companies are appealing citations the U.S. Department of Labor issued this month in connection to the deaths of two workers at the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in August.

During an investigation at the plant in Shippingport, Beaver County, officials found 14 serious violations against Cincinnati-based Enerfab and 11 against Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy — all of which were corrected during the inspection, according to the citation document.

The Trib was first to report the citations this month, which carried $129,340 in fines to Enerfab, a contractor, and $77,604 in fines to FirstEnergy, the plant's owner.

Tuesday was the deadline for the companies to contest the findings.

An OSHA spokeswoman declined to release the documents the companies submitted to contest the citations but said they could be made public through a Freedom of Information Act request once the cases are closed.

Five workers hired by Enerfab were in a pit performing maintenance at the power plant Aug. 30 when they removed an elbow joint from a pipe that contained hydrogen sulfide gas, which is poisonous, flammable and categorized as “extremely hazardous.”

The gas, which was not shut off before the work began, killed Kevin Patrick Bachner, 34, and John Michael Gorchock, 42, both of Pittsburgh.

In addition, three Enerfab employees and one FirstEnergy employee were sent to the hospital with injuries.

Widows Alisa Gorchock and Keri Ann Bachner each filed federal lawsuits against FirstEnergy in November.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

