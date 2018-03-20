Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Inventory limits February home sales in Greater Pittsburgh, pushes up prices

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
A home is offered for sale in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015.
Homes sales for Greater Pittsburgh were down for the third consecutive month in February, according to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report.

The month saw a drop in overall sales, a boost in the median sales price and a drop in both the average days on the market and the months' supply of inventory, according to the March National Housing Report .

The national report studies multiple listing service, or MLS, data from 54 metropolitan areas. Greater Pittsburgh includes Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Beaver counties.

The report attributed the drop in sales to a lack of inventory in the Greater Pittsburgh housing market. February continued to be a light month in terms of new listings.

Until the area sees an increase in new home construction, there will continue to be a strain on inventory and a steady rise in median sales price, the report said.

Year-over-year highlights for the region (from February 2017 to February 2018) include:

• Home sales down by 5.1 percent

• Median sales price up by 14.8 percent (at $149,250)

• Average days on market down by six days

• Months' supply at 3.4 months (6 months is considered balanced)

Months' supply of inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed during the month.

In Westmoreland County:

• Home sales were down by 23 percent from February 2017 (218) to February 2018 (167)

• Median sales price – $140,000 – was up by 21 percent compared to last year

• Average days on market was the same (103)

In Allegheny County:

• Home sales were down by 3 percent from February 2017 (729) to February 2018 (708)

• Median sales price – $155,000 – was up by 20 percent compared to last year

• Average days on market was down by 8 days

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

