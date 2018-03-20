Greene County man gets 338 years for child porn, exploitation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A federal judge sentenced a Greene County man to more than 338 years in prison for producing pornography involving a child under 12 for more than a decade, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.

Eric James Stull, 50, of Clarksville was convicted on charges of the production, possession and distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

Senior U.S. District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose told the defendant he was guilty of an “entirely heinous crime” — “the worst of its kind” she's seen, according to federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh.

“It's hard to know what to say to you,” Ambrose reportedly told Stull. “You committed indefensible conduct.”

Between May 2006 and December 2015, Stull produced 39 videos and 106 images of his sexual exploitation of a child, prosecutors said.

The material dated to when the child was 2, prosecutors said, and Stull's exploitation continued more 10 years, until the child turned 11.

In July 2015, Stull shared a video containing the sexual abuse to an undercover official with the state police, prosecutors said.

Then, the following April, officials learned Stull had images on a computer whose production involved “minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” some of whom were younger than 12, prosecutors said.

Ambrose imposed the sentence of a little more than 338 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Lieber Smolar prosecuted the case with help from the state police, FBI and the Greene County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors attributed the successful prosecution to resources made available through Project Safe Childhood , a Department of Justice initiative started in 2006 aimed at curbing child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.