Regional

Ohio woman faces charges in death of her baby

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 8:27 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

ATHENS, Ohio — Authorities say a 23-year-old southeast Ohio woman faces felony charges for the death of her 3-month-old daughter earlier this month.

The Athens Messenger reports Christina Hazlett, of Athens, is scheduled to appear in Athens County Municipal Court on Wednesday after being charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in the March 12 death of Ayla-Rae Hazlett.

A man described as Hazlett's boyfriend has been charged with child endangering in Ayla-Rae's death and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Athens County prosecutor has not provided any details about how the infant died.

Police went to an Athens apartment where the child's grandmother lived March 12 because the baby was reportedly unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court records don't indicate whether Hazlett has an attorney yet.

