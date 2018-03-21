Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Winter weather cuts speed limit to 45 mph on interstates, turnpike

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review

Updated 12 minutes ago

PennDOT Wednesday morning reduced the speed limit on sections of Interstates 80 and 79 in Western Pennsylvania because of wintry weather conditions.

According to PennDOT's travel advisory website, 511pa.com , the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph on I-80 between the Elmenton/St. Petersburg Exit at Route 478 and the Ohio state line.

A 45 mph limit also is in effect on I-79 between I-80 and Exit 166 for Albion and Edinboro.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission also had reduced the speed limit to 45 mph for the entire mainline turnpike between the Ohio and New Jersey borders and for the entire Northeastern Extension.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

Related Content
Parts of region under winter storm warning as snow continues 
Parts of Western Pennsylvania received up to 6 inches of snow Wednesday morning, and more is on the way, according to the National Weather Service. The ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me