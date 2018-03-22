Scott Wagner, Republican candidate for governor, stumps at Armstrong's GOP dinner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner said Thursday he supports a state House proposal to impeach the Democratic state Supreme Court justices who implemented a new congressional district map.

Wagner's support for the proposal, introduced by Rep. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson County, came the same day Republican Chief Justice Thomas Saylor called it an assault on the independence of the judiciary.

Wagner, 62, a state senator from York, was in Ford City on Thursday night for the Armstrong County Republican Committee's annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

In an interview before the dinner, Wagner said judges overstepped their authority when they implemented the map, a task the Constitution designates to state legislatures.

The state court implemented its own map last month after ruling that a 2011 map had been unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans, and the General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf couldn't agree on a replacement in a short window of time the court allotted after its decision.

“When judges are elected and they put on their black robes, they are to leave all political affiliations behind and sit up on the bench and look at everything with an unbiased view,” Wagner said. “That's not what they did.”

State Republican leaders made similar claims in requests to federal judges and the U.S. Supreme Court to nullify the map.

The higher courts rejected those requests Monday, leaving the map in place for the May 15 primaries.

Wagner is campaigning for the Republican nomination against retired health care executive Paul Mango, 59, of Pine Township, and attorney Laura Ellsworth, 59, of Sewickley.

In a speech to the committee Thursday, he emphasized his experience in Harrisburg, saying he has the relationships and know-how to start making changes if elected.

He said he would focus on energizing the economy, cutting regulations that he said impede business.

He said he has heard the most complaints on the campaign trail about the Department of Environmental Protection. He said the DEP impedes the agriculture, gas and coal industries, and said he would support building a pipeline to carry natural gas from the western part of the state to Delaware Bay.

Standing next to a cardboard cutout of Trump, Wagner reiterated his support for the president's policies, expressing his support for the tax cuts the president championed.

“My job, my mission is to make sure that everyone who is receiving more money keeps that in their paychecks, and Harrisburg doesn't take it,” he said.

Mango has recently attacked Wagner in ads claiming Wagner would support letting LGBT people use whichever bathrooms correspond with their gender identity.

In the interview Thursday, Wagner said he wouldn't support that, but does support legislation to protect LGBT people from discrimination in employment and housing.

Wagner has supported a minimum wage increase, and reiterated lukewarm support for a minimum wage around $9 per hour. But, he said, “it's a conversation that needs to come to an end.”

The Associated Press reported last week that all three candidates would break with tradition by not releasing their tax returns. Wagner said Thursday that he is complying with all rules to file financial statements but would keep his tax returns private.

“It's really no business how much money I have or don't have,” he said. “I earned it, I started from scratch. What I do with my money, it's a privacy thing. But I've met all the requirements.”

When asked about potential conflicts of interest with his waste-hauling business or other businesses, he said, “There are no conflicts of interest — the only perceived conflict would be I'm in the waste business and I bid municipal contracts.”

But, he said, the bidding process for the contracts is open to public scrutiny and based on which firms submit the lowest responsive bids.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.