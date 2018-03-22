Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Police: Bentleyville bank robber put name on note demanding cash

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Glenn Allan Flory, Jr.
Glenn Allan Flory, Jr.

Updated 6 hours ago

Police in Bentleyville told the Observer-Reporter that they know who robbed a local bank because the alleged thief signed the note he handed to tellers demanding cash.

Glenn Allan Flory Jr., 30, is accused of the March 15 robbery of the CFS Bank on Bentleyville's Main Street.

Police told the Observer-Reporter that Flory entered the bank and asked a teller for a deposit slip.

“Just give me the money and nothing else will happen,” Flory wrote on the slip, which he signed and handed to the teller, according to police.

Flory left the bank with more than $1,000 in cash, police said.

Police arrested Flory about four hours after the robbery in a parking garage at the Meadows Casino in North Strabane, according to the Observer-Reporter.

Court documents show charges against Flory include two felony counts of robbery and a third felony count of making terroristic threats.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.

Bentleyville police did not respond to a request for comment.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

click me