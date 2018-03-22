Pilot who crashed in Fayette County told NTSB plane lost power in snowstorm

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 79-year-old pilot of a small plane that crashed into a field near Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County on Jan. 29 told federal investigators that the aircraft lost power after he activated an equipment anti-icing switch inside the cockpit.

Dr. Csaba Magassy, a plastic surgeon from McLean, Va., who was piloting the single-engine Cessna P210N, suffered minor injuries when he crashed about 4:50 p.m. on Kentuck Road in Stewart Township, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Magassy crawled out of the plane before it caught fire.

He told NTSB investigators that he had left Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., about 4 p.m. and was flying through a snowstorm at 8,000 feet headed to Wheeling, W.Va., when he turned on the manual heat switch.

“The pilot reported ... suddenly the plane felt heavy and the airspeed decreased. (Magassy) reported that the engine rpm was indicating zero,” investigators Lawrence McCarter and Vince Nolan said in the report.

Investigators said Magassy radioed that he had an emergency and switched fuel pumps.

“... (Magassy) turned on the fuel pump, and attempted to restart the engine, but engine power could not be restored. In addition, he stated that the propeller did not budge and was not wind milling,” the report states.

Flight records indicate that air traffic controllers provided Magassy with radar vectors to nearby Nemacolin Woodlands Resort Airport in Farmington, but Magassy radioed he would be able to reach that airport.

Investigators said the plane broke out of the clouds about 300 feet above ground level in a valley surrounded by hills.

“(Magassy) turned the airplane toward a small field and attempted to land, but during the final approach, the airplane struck several trees and a power line, shearing off part of the left wing before the airplane struck the ground and skidded to a stop. The airplane came to rest upright,” the report said.

The fuel tanks were breached in the crash, causing the fire, according to the report. Magassy was treated at Uniontown Hospital.

Magassy holds a commercial pilot certificate with 5,840 hours total flight time, including 4,620 hours in the Cessna aircraft, investigators said.

In nine to 12 months, the NTSB will release a more detailed report, including in-depth statements from witnesses, aircraft's maintenance records, and the pilot's flying history and medical records.

That report will be forwarded to a five-member safety board for review. It will make an official determination on the cause of the crash.

Magassy could not be reached for comment.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.