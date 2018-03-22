Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Jury awards $47M for girl's disfiguring injuries in Johnstown malpractice suit

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 7:45 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

A federal jury in Johnstown Thursday awarded $47 million to a 5-year-old girl and her parents after U.S. District Court Judge Kim R. Gibson found Dr. John O. Chan and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center liable for disfiguring injuries the girl suffered following her premature birth at the Johnstown hospital in 2012.

The award to Ian Harker, Corradina Baldacchino and their daughter is one of the largest in a federal medical malpractice suit in Pennsylvania.

The parents' attorneys, Dominic Guerrini and Mark Polin, argued that unusual care ordered by Chan — wrapping the newborn's head in ACE bandages to treat swelling — left the child with a deformed head and unable to grow hair on much of her scalp. The girl will need surgery to try to improve her condition, according to the attorneys.

“This isn't just some cosmetic thing that we throw a hat or a wig on. This is this little girl's being. This is her childhood. Her self-esteem,” Guerrini told the jury during the four-day trial.

Duncansville attorney Michael A. Sosnowski, who represented Chan and the hospital, couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.

In ruling against the defendants, Gibson found that “no reasonable jury” could find that they weren't liable in the case.

According to the judge, the plaintiffs “presented overwhelming and unequivocal evidence” showing that the head wrap ordered by Chan caused the girl's injuries, while the defendants “failed to present any evidence that could reasonably support an alternative theory of causation.”

Chan “explicitly testified that his conduct did not meet the standard of care,” the judge stated.

The jury award includes $3.3 million for the girl's annual future medical expenses through 2095.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me