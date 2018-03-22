Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fayette psychologist seeks Democratic nod for Congress in 14th District

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, March 22, 2018
Adam Sedlock
Adam Sedlock

Fayette County psychologist Adam Sedlock is making a second run for Congress, seeking the Democratic nomination in the newly redrawn 14th District.

Sedlock, 64, of Chalk Hill, received about 6,000 votes in 2016, when he ran as a write-in candidate in the 9th District against incumbent Congressman Bill Shuster and Republican challenger Art Halvorson.

The revised 14th District includes Fayette, Greene and Washington counties and the western part of Westmoreland County.

In a release announcing his latest candidacy, Sedlock said he wants to shift “the focus from what divides us to what we share in common” while helping to “lead this country back on track to being the leader of the free world.”

He believes “an honest conversation and immediate action to fund a better system of background checks and research on gun safety is inevitable.... We can do this and still ensure the right to bear arms.”

He said better access to mental health resources is needed as well as economic security for the middle class.

In the release and statements on his campaign website, Sedlock espouses renewable energy production and anti-pollution initiatives, rebuilding the nation's infrastructure, protecting civil rights, “a tax system where we all pay equally, individuals and corporations” and “a health care system that provides adequate, affordable coverage to all.”

Sedlock is the owner and CEO of an outpatient mental health clinic with locations in Uniontown and Pittsburgh. He has been appointed to the medical staff of area hospitals, has served as a licensed psychologist manager for the state Department of Corrections and has taught at Seton Hill, Penn State and Fairmont State universities.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

