Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Police crackdown continues at IUPatty's celebration

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 8:06 a.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

State police in Indiana issued 75 traffic citations, 41 written warnings and towed 12 vehciles Friday on the second night of IUPatty's, the unsanctioned, raucous three-day celebration at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The annual event, long a sore spot with IUP officials, got underway Thursday when a Philadelphia rap artist — who performed at the university earlier that evening — was among five men arrested on drug charges in the college town.

Rakim Hasheem Allen, 26, of Philadelphia, who raps as PnB Rock, was one of five men state police arrested in Indiana around 11:30 Thursday night after troopers noticed a vehicle driving erratically, then stopping near the corner of Philadelphia and 10th streets, blocking traffic. Police said four people got out of the car and tried to confront other drivers.

Police said they arrested Allen and four other men after finding three large bags of marijuana in the car.

Those arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver were Allen; Taalib-Dan I Franks, 39; Ethan Maurice Johnson, 39; and Khalim Courtland Royal, 27, all of Philadelphia; and Javonn D. Gross, 22, of Woodbury, N.J.

In a separate incident Thursday night, a trooper stopped and searched a vehicle in Allegheny County, finding 500 grams of heroin, police said. State police said the driver, who was charged, but not identified, was transporting the heroin to Indiana.

State police also issued 65 traffic citations and 22 written warnings to revelers Thursday night.

In addition to traffic violations Friday night, a state police spokesman said troopers made six arrests for drug violations, one for disorderly conduct, five for DUI, six for public drunkenness and two for underage drinking.

Indiana borough police said they arrested a 23-year-old man for public drunkenness after finding him passed out inside his parked vehicle early Saturday.

Local and state police have been on high alert throughout the celebration and state police added mounted officers as they enforced a zero tolerance approach to violations of the law during the celebration.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me