Police crackdown continues at IUPatty's celebration

State police in Indiana issued 75 traffic citations, 41 written warnings and towed 12 vehciles Friday on the second night of IUPatty's, the unsanctioned, raucous three-day celebration at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The annual event, long a sore spot with IUP officials, got underway Thursday when a Philadelphia rap artist — who performed at the university earlier that evening — was among five men arrested on drug charges in the college town.

Rakim Hasheem Allen, 26, of Philadelphia, who raps as PnB Rock, was one of five men state police arrested in Indiana around 11:30 Thursday night after troopers noticed a vehicle driving erratically, then stopping near the corner of Philadelphia and 10th streets, blocking traffic. Police said four people got out of the car and tried to confront other drivers.

Police said they arrested Allen and four other men after finding three large bags of marijuana in the car.

Those arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver were Allen; Taalib-Dan I Franks, 39; Ethan Maurice Johnson, 39; and Khalim Courtland Royal, 27, all of Philadelphia; and Javonn D. Gross, 22, of Woodbury, N.J.

In a separate incident Thursday night, a trooper stopped and searched a vehicle in Allegheny County, finding 500 grams of heroin, police said. State police said the driver, who was charged, but not identified, was transporting the heroin to Indiana.

State police also issued 65 traffic citations and 22 written warnings to revelers Thursday night.

In addition to traffic violations Friday night, a state police spokesman said troopers made six arrests for drug violations, one for disorderly conduct, five for DUI, six for public drunkenness and two for underage drinking.

Indiana borough police said they arrested a 23-year-old man for public drunkenness after finding him passed out inside his parked vehicle early Saturday.

Local and state police have been on high alert throughout the celebration and state police added mounted officers as they enforced a zero tolerance approach to violations of the law during the celebration.

