Regional

Hays eagle egg not cracked, could hatch Sunday: Audubon Society

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
One of the eggs in the bald eagle nest in Hays is cracked. March 24, 2018.
One bald eagle chick has hatched but the other egg has a crack. March 24, 2018.
The Hays bald eagles have a new chick. March 24, 2018.
An apparent hairline crack that was visible Saturday morning on the final bald eagle egg at the Pittsburgh Hays nest appears to be remnants from the egg that hatched a day earlier, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

The new eaglet was alert and hungry Saturday. The parents fed the youngster from a pantry of several half eaten fish.

The final eagle egg is expected to start to hatch sometime Sunday through Tuesday. The process begins with a “pip,” a tiny hole punched through the egg by the special egg tooth of the emerging chick.

Eagle eggs hatch successively, two to four days apart, just as they are laid successively.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and a legion of watchers continue to monitor the growing bald eagle family on a live webcam. Another webcam is trained on bald eagles nesting in Harmar with two eggs that are expected to hatch at the end of March and early April.

The couple started out with three eggs. One was nonviable after it cracked almost two weeks ago.

Friday's new nestling is the eighth eaglet produced by the Hays couple, which has nested on the same hillside above the Monongahela River for six years. They are the first birds to breed in the Pittsburgh city limits in more than 150 years.

To watch the webcams live, visit the Audubon Society at aswp.org/pages/hays-nest or CSE Corp. of Murrysville at pixcontroller.com/eagles/ .

