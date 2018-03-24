Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Police: 2 women killed, man killed self in Erie apartment

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 2 hours ago

ERIE, Pa. — Authorities say two women were shot to death and the suspected shooter was found dead of what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a northwestern Pennsylvania home.

Erie police responded to a domestic call at an apartment on the city's east side at about 1 a.m. Saturday. Chief Dan Spizarny of the Erie Bureau of Police said two women, one in her 60s and one in her 40s, were shot along with a man in his 70s.

Spizarny said the older woman was able to talk to police but later died at a hospital. Her account and evidence at the scene led investigators to conclude that “the man shot both women before killing himself.”

The names of the victims and suspected shooter, who are related, haven't been released.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me