Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Man dies of injuries after allegedly being dragged by van in Cranberry

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 8:15 a.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office reported a 27-year-old man who was critically injured after being dragged by a van his girlfriend was driving in Cranberry Township Friday has died of his injuries.

The office reported Ryan Minett of New Brighton died Saturday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was airlifted with multiple injuries following the incident that occurred 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Butler County municipality.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment, but Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported police were summoned to the area near Rochester Village Apartments after they received several calls that a man was dragged about one-half mile and injured by a van.

Police said the vehicle was allegedly driven by the man's girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

No charges have been filed but the incident is still under investigation.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me