Man dies of injuries after allegedly being dragged by van in Cranberry

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office reported a 27-year-old man who was critically injured after being dragged by a van his girlfriend was driving in Cranberry Township Friday has died of his injuries.

The office reported Ryan Minett of New Brighton died Saturday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was airlifted with multiple injuries following the incident that occurred 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Butler County municipality.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment, but Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported police were summoned to the area near Rochester Village Apartments after they received several calls that a man was dragged about one-half mile and injured by a van.

Police said the vehicle was allegedly driven by the man's girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

No charges have been filed but the incident is still under investigation.

