Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Police remain busy on last day of IUPatty's celebration

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police Mounted Patrol troopers and Indiana Borough Police break up a gathering of IUPatty’s participants on Locust street during the student-planned celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Indiana on March 21, 2015.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Pennsylvania State Police Mounted Patrol troopers and Indiana Borough Police break up a gathering of IUPatty’s participants on Locust street during the student-planned celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Indiana on March 21, 2015.

Updated 8 hours ago

State police working the third and final day of the IUPatty's detail in Indiana remained busy Saturday, issuing 89 traffic citations, 20 written warnings and making 10 arrests for driving under the influence, officials said.

The raucous, three-day celebration thrown by students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania is not sanctioned by the university and has long been a sore spot among many in the community.

Last year, two off-campus shootings during the festivities left one person dead and three injured.

State police spokesman Cliff Greenfield reported about 3 p.m. Saturday that mounted and patrol troopers assisted borough police dispersing “a large, unruly gathering consisting of approximately 300 individuals along South 7th Street.”

“As a result of the disturbance, troopers arrested one individual for public drunkenness,” Greenfield reported.

In addition, troopers on Saturday made 16 arrests on drug-related incidents, five arrests for disorderly conduct, 10 arrests for public drunkenness, and five arrests for underage drinking. Five vehicles were also towed.

The number of citations issued and arrests made by state police this year appear to have easily surpassed the numbers from last year, according to initial police reports.

In 2017, state police reported over the entire three days making eight arrests for driving under the influence versus 12 reported this year, eight drug-related arrests last year versus 25 this year, and six underage drinking arrests last year versus eight this year. Also, troopers reported issuing 60 traffic citations last year versus 201 this year and issuing 21 warnings versus 83 this year.

The annual event got underway Thursday when a Philadelphia rap artist — who performed at the university earlier that evening — was among five men arrested on drug charges in the college town.

Rakim Hasheem Allen, who raps as PnB Rock, performed at IUP's Hadley Union Thursday, the first night of the non-sanctioned celebration that runs through Saturday.

Allen, 26, of Philadelphia, was one of five men state police arrested around 11:30 p.m. after troopers notice a vehicle driving erratically, then stopping near the corner of Philadelphia and 10th streets, blocking traffic. Police said four people got out of the car and tried to confront other drivers.

Police said they arrested Allen and four other men in the car after finding three large bags of marijuana in it.

Online court dockets indicate that Allen was released from custody Friday after posting $2,500 bond.

In an unrelated incident Thursday, a trooper stopped and searched a vehicle in Allegheny County, finding 500 grams of heroin, police said. State police said the driver, who was charged, but not identified, told investigators he was transporting the heroin to Indiana.

Local and state police have been on high alert throughout the celebration and state police added mounted officers as they enforced a zero tolerance approach to violations of the law during the celebration.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me