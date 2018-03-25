Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

What Western Pa. needs to know this week

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during a spring training game against the Yankees at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
BATTER UP

The post-Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole era of Pirates baseball officially begins Thursday, when Pittsburgh opens the season on the road at Comerica Park in Detroit.

First pitch in the Tigers home opener is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Scattered showers and a high of 61 degrees is forecast, if you plan to go.

The Buccos open their 2018 home slate on Monday, April 2, by hosting the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. Tickets are still available, according to the team's online box office .

The Tribune-Review has been with the team at spring training in Bradenton, Fla., since before Valentine's Day. All of our Pirates coverage, including "10 things we learned at spring training," can be found here .

DeVOS DROPS BY JOHNSTOWN

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos plans to visit Johnstown Elementary School on Monday to tour the school and talk about local and federal solutions to the opioid epidemic.

DeVos, whose tenure as secretary has often been controversial, will "observe the Greater Johnstown School District's unique early learning program designed to strengthen drug abuse prevention efforts while also addressing the underlying contributing social, emotional and environmental factors that can lead to drug abuse and violence," a news release from her office said.

Tribune-Review reporter Matthew Santoni and photographer Dan Speicher will be on hand for her visit. Check back on TribLIVE.com for their reports.

WHAT YOU MISSED OVER THE WEEKEND

STUDENTS, MARCHING

The Tribune-Review was in Greensburg , Downtown Pittsburgh and Washington D.C. to cover local kids participating in March for Our Lives events calling for Congress to strengthen gun control laws and reduce gun violence at schools across the country.

Trib photographer Nate Smallwood captured the events Saturday in still and this video:

Education reporter Jamie Martines was on the scene well before dawn at Woodland Hills High School to catch students boarding buses for Washington and then drove down to join them.

Curtain call

People flocked to Cheswick on Saturday to say goodbye to the memory factory known as the Ches-A-Rena. The fabled skating rink, concert venue and more will soon be torn down as part of a redevelopment of Cheswick Plaza.

Elmer and Victoria Dattola opened the Ches-A-Rena in 1947, fashioning the building out of a surplus World War II airplane hangar.

EVENTS THIS WEEK+

MARCH 27

WWE Smackdown, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Celtic Woman: Homecoming, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

"Rent," presented by PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, March 27-April 1, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org

MARCH 29

"Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure," March 29-April 1, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Cristela Alonzo, March 29-31, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. pittsburgh.improv.com

MARCH 30

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MARCH 31

PASSOVER

Anthony Jeselnik, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 1

EASTER

APRIL 2

"The Neighborhood Barbershop," with Mo'Nique, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Fort Ligonier reopens, Ligonier. fortligonier.org

APRIL 3

Sean Jones with Strings, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 4

Mummenschanz you & me, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Chelsea Handler, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

PENGUINS THIS WEEK

Tuesday, March 27, at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, March 29, at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 31, vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m.)

Sunday, April 1, vs. Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m.)

PIRATES THIS WEEK

Thursday, March 29, at Detroit Tigers (1:10 p.m.)

Saturday, March 31, at Detroit Tigers (1:10 p.m.)

Sunday, April 1, at Detroit Tigers (1:10 p.m.)

