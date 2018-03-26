Today's sunny skies will give way to rain for much of the week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The weekend's sunny skies will continue today and remain clear through the night before the arrival of rain showers early Tuesday that will linger through much of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today's temperature will hit a high near 48 degrees with winds between 7 and 14 mph hours and gusts up to 24 mph.

The overnight temperature is expected to drop to a low around 34 degrees and it will remain windy. Rain is expected to move into the Pittsburgh area around 5 a.m. on Tuesday with 1⁄ 4 to 1⁄ 2 inch possible.

Tuesday's daytime temperature will be in the upper 40s and dip only a few degrees overnight to 45 with winds subsiding to 8 mph. An additional 1⁄ 4 to 1⁄ 2 inch of rain could fall.

Showers are likely through much of the day Wednesday as the temperature jumps to a high near 57 degrees. The chance of rain will drop from 70 percent during the day on Wednesday to 40 percent overnight.

Thursday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high reaching 59 degrees and a 50-percent chance of rain.

Friday's weather will be a near mirror image of the previous day before turning colder overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-30s with snow showers.

Saturday will start out with a chance of snow showers before turning mostly sunny and warming to a high of 49 degrees.

Easter Sunday is expected to be a repeat — a chance of rain and snow showers, partly sunny skies and a high near 50.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.