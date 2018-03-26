Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Final tally: 20 DUI, 44 drug arrests at IUPatty's, rapper PnB Rock posts bail

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, March 26, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police Mounted Patrol troopers and Indiana Borough Police break up a gathering of IUPatty’s participants on Locust street during the student-planned celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Indiana on March 21, 2015.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Pennsylvania State Police Mounted Patrol troopers and Indiana Borough Police break up a gathering of IUPatty’s participants on Locust street during the student-planned celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Indiana on March 21, 2015.

State police made 20 driving under the influence and 44 drug arrests during the IUPatty's weekend, according to a news release.

Among those arrested was Rakim Hasheem Allen, 26, of Philadelphia, who raps as PnB Rock. He performed at Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Hadley Union Thursday, the first night of the non-sanctioned celebration that runs through Saturday.

Online court dockets indicate that Allen was released from custody Friday after posting $2,500 bond.

There were no assault-related incidents reported to troopers during the weekend-long festivities thrown by IUP students.

Troopers said last week they would adopt a "zero-tolerance" policy for the celebrating students who don green for St. Patrick's Day and take to the streets and parties around Indiana. The events are not sanctioned by the university.

A final tally of incidents handled by state police:

• 229 traffic citations

• 30 towed vehicles

• 8 crash investigations

• 7 disorderly conduct arrests

• 21 public drunkenness arrests

• 40 underage drinking arrests

Indiana Borough police also handled incidents throughout the weekend. News releases indicate arrests for various offenses, including underage drinking, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and violations of the borough's noise ordinance.

Last year, two off-campus shootings during the festivities left one person dead and three injured.

The annual event got underway Thursday when a Philadelphia rap artist — who performed at the university earlier that evening — was among five men arrested on drug charges.

Rakim Hasheem Allen, who raps as PnB Rock, performed at IUP's Hadley Union Thursday, the first night of the non-sanctioned celebration that runs through Saturday.

Allen, 26, of Philadelphia, was one of five men state police arrested around 11:30 p.m. after troopers notice a vehicle driving erratically, then stopping near the corner of Philadelphia and 10th streets, blocking traffic. Police said four people got out of the car and tried to confront other drivers.

Police said they arrested Allen and four other men in the car after finding three large bags of marijuana in it.

Online court dockets indicate that Allen was released from custody Friday after posting $2,500 bond.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

click me