Woman to face more charges in death of boyfriend who was thrown from SUV

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Butler County woman will face additional charges for allegedly speeding through a Cranberry neighborhood with her boyfriend clinging to her SUV's roof rack until he lost his grip and died when he was thrown more than 50 feet, police said Monday.

Jessica Ann Royall, 28, of Cranberry, was charged Friday with offenses including aggravated assault by vehicle, drunken driving, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license. The boyfriend, 27-year-old Ryan Minett, died Saturday at UPMC Presbyterian.

Cranberry police Chief Kevin Meyer said Monday that investigators planned to file additional charges against Royall as a result of Minett's death.

Meyer said investigators believe the incident started Friday afternoon with a domestic dispute. Royall told police that she and Minett were arguing when she left their Boardwalk Drive home.

Police said Royall drove about a half-mile with Minett holding onto the roof rack of her Buick Rendezvous with his knees pressed against the side of the SUV, based on statements from nine witnesses. Minett had yelled “call 911” and “call the police” before coming off the vehicle, police said.

Minett slid about 53 feet before hitting a pole after coming off the SUV. He was unconscious when police found him at Cross Creek Drive and Little Pine Road at 4:30 p.m.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Minett's death a homicide and said he died of injuries to his head, torso and extremities.

Royall told police that she “stopped the vehicle at least seven times for Minett to let go,” according to the criminal complaint against her.

Witnesses told police that she had been “traveling at a high rate of speed and they all heard tires squealing,” the complaint said, adding that her SUV struck the curb at least three times.

As witnesses came to Minett's aid, Royall allegedly returned to the scene and removed a cell phone from his pocket, the complaint said. She later called Butler County 911 and admitted to driving the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Police said Royall, an Irwin native with children who live in North Huntingdon, failed field sobriety tests. Results of a blood-alcohol test were not released.

Police said Royall's driver's license is suspended.

She was scheduled to appear Monday at a preliminary hearing on crash-related charges filed July 4 by White Oak police. She was free on $10,000 bond in that case, according to online court records.

Royall pleaded guilty in separate misdemeanor drug-related cases filed in 2016 in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties and received sentences of one-year probation and three months to one year in jail, respectively, records show.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.