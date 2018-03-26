Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Woman found dead in garbage can was shot, stabbed, officials say

The Associated Press | Monday, March 26, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND — Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland died of a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds to her body.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Miriam Johnson's death a homicide. The medical examiner's office says there were stab wounds to her torso, arms and legs.

Authorities have said the 31-year-old Cleveland Heights woman was reported missing by her family March 6, about a week after her mother last saw her. Johnson's body was found Thursday on Cleveland's east side.

Cleveland Heights police say they've been following leads since Johnson was reported missing. No charges have been filed.

Cleveland.com says Johnson was a mother of four who worked as a server at a downtown Cleveland restaurant.

