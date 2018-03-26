Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Holocaust survivor featured at IUP's 'Six O'Clock' speaker series

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, March 26, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Holocaust survivor Moshe Baran talks to Sewickley Academy eighth-graders about his experiences in 2013. Baran will be the guest speaker April 9, 2018, at IUP's 'Six O'Clock' speaker series.
Kristina Serafini | Sewickley Herald
Holocaust survivor Moshe Baran talks to Sewickley Academy eighth-graders about his experiences in 2013. Baran will be the guest speaker April 9, 2018, at IUP's 'Six O'Clock' speaker series.

Updated 13 hours ago

Moshe Baran survived a German forced labor camp, joined the Polish resistance and was with the Soviet Army when it liberated Germany.

On April 9, Baran will tell his story as part of the " Six O'Clock Series " at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Baran will discuss his experiences from being a forced laborer to partisan fighter, as well as show his documentary film, "A Look into the Eyes of Resistance."

Baran was involved in smuggling weapons into the Jewish ghetto where he and others were sent, and later joined the Nazi resistance and was drafted into the Soviet Army.

Below, video of Baran at a 2011 appearance at Point Park University:

Today, Baran writes on his blog, " Language Can Kill: Messages of Genocide ," which focuses on raising awareness of the power of hate speech.

"My purpose in creating this blog is to share my awareness of instances of hate speech that permeate the public arena both in the mass media and in less well-disseminated venues," Baran writes on the blog. "I believe that when the barrage of hateful speech becomes a topic of public debate rather than indifference, the chance of such speech resulting in violent action is reduced."

Baran's talk will be at 6 p.m. April 9 at the Fisher Auditorium on the IUP campus, 1011 South Drive. Parking is available at the Hadley Union Building and on-campus in non-reserved spots. There is no cost to park after 5 p.m.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me