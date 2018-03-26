Holocaust survivor featured at IUP's 'Six O'Clock' speaker series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Moshe Baran survived a German forced labor camp, joined the Polish resistance and was with the Soviet Army when it liberated Germany.

On April 9, Baran will tell his story as part of the " Six O'Clock Series " at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Baran will discuss his experiences from being a forced laborer to partisan fighter, as well as show his documentary film, "A Look into the Eyes of Resistance."

Baran was involved in smuggling weapons into the Jewish ghetto where he and others were sent, and later joined the Nazi resistance and was drafted into the Soviet Army.

Below, video of Baran at a 2011 appearance at Point Park University:

Today, Baran writes on his blog, " Language Can Kill: Messages of Genocide ," which focuses on raising awareness of the power of hate speech.

"My purpose in creating this blog is to share my awareness of instances of hate speech that permeate the public arena both in the mass media and in less well-disseminated venues," Baran writes on the blog. "I believe that when the barrage of hateful speech becomes a topic of public debate rather than indifference, the chance of such speech resulting in violent action is reduced."

Baran's talk will be at 6 p.m. April 9 at the Fisher Auditorium on the IUP campus, 1011 South Drive. Parking is available at the Hadley Union Building and on-campus in non-reserved spots. There is no cost to park after 5 p.m.

