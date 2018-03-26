AccuWeather: Region could see rain/snow mix heading into Easter weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A storm producing rain or snow could disrupt plans for travel and outdoor activities during part of the Easter weekend in the northeastern United States, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Mike Doll advises.

“It will be unsettled in the Great Lakes and Northeast, but none of the three days spanning Friday to Easter Sunday will be a complete washout,” Doll said.

AccuWeather suggests those planning road trips and flights into and out of the Northeast may need to allot extra time to reach their holiday destinations due to clouds and wet weather. This includes the major hubs from Washington, D.C,, to Boston., Doll notes.

In the Pittsburgh region, AccuWeather cites a 62 percent chance of showers Friday, with high temperatures in the 50s. There is an 81 percent chance of a rain/snow mix for the area late Friday.

Temperatures are to return to the 50s, with a passing morning shower, on Saturday.

Spotty showers are predicted for late Easter Sunday.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.