Rolling closures set on I-79, I-70 this morning for tractor-trailer removal
Updated 6 hours ago
Two rolling closures of Interstates 79 and 70 took place Tuesday morning as crews worked to upright and remove an overturned tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen.
The closures occurred between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. in South Strabane Township in Washington County. The Interstate 79 northbound ramp and Interstate 70 westbound ramp will be affected.
Later in the morning, traffic was flowing as normal but the tractor-trailer had not been removed.
The tractor-trailer appeared to have tipped over onto a jersey barrier around a bend in the highway.
Hopeful that the driver of this tractor trailer is OK. We drove by again as crews look like they're about to tow it @WPXI @JenniferTomazic @WPXITraffic @kamenta pic.twitter.com/rSXEpi3Uu8— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 27, 2018
