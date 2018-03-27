Bridge work to cause lane restrictions on Mars/Evans City Road in Butler County
Updated 52 minutes ago
Motorists on Mars/Evans City Road in Forward Township, Butler County, can expect lane restrictions for the next three months as crews complete a nearly $2.6 million bridge replacement and rehabilitation project.
The work will occur first between Kline Avenue and Watters Station Road and, later, between Watters Station Road and Van Buren Street, PennDOT said.
Single-lane, alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will be in place to install temporary traffic signals starting the first week of April and, once the temporary signals are installed, motorists can expect alternating, single-lane traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of June.
The work, performed by Allison Park Contractors, includes the replacement of one bridge and the rehabilitation of another bridge that carry Mars/Evans City Road over a tributary to Breakneck Creek, PennDOT said.
Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.