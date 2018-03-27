Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Grand jury won't indict 2 police officers who shot black man

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 7 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two police officers who shot and killed a black man in Ohio's capital city last summer won't face criminal charges.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a Franklin County jury has declined to indict officers Samuel James and Marc Johnson. Authorities say they shot 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones on July 7, 2017, in Columbus. He died of his wounds three days later.

Police say Jones can be seen on body camera video reaching for a gun in his waistband before he was shot. His sister said she thinks Jones was trying to toss the gun.

The grand jury reached its decision Friday. Police will conduct an internal review to determine whether the officers followed department policy.

Jones' family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the officers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me