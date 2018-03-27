Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Homicide, related counts filed against Cranberry woman in death of boyfriend thrown from SUV

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
An image of Jessica Royall and Ryan Minett posted to Facebook on March 10, 2018.
Updated 3 hours ago

Homicide and related charges were filed Tuesday against a Cranberry woman who is accused of speeding through a neighborhood Friday with her boyfriend clinging to her SUV's roof rack.

Ryan Minnett, 27, died after being thrown more than 50 feet, according to authorities.

Jessica Ann Royall, 28, originally from Irwin, was arraigned late Tuesday morning on upgraded charges — homicide, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and several other related counts. She is being held without bond at the Butler County Prison. Police allege she was drunk and driving with a suspended license.

Minnett died Saturday at UPMC Presbyterian. Investigators believe the incident started Friday afternoon with a domestic dispute. Royall told police that she and Minett were arguing when she left their Boardwalk Drive home.

Police said Royall drove about a half-mile with Minett holding onto the roof rack of her Buick Rendezvous with his knees pressed against the side of the SUV, based on statements from nine witnesses. Minett had yelled “call 911” and “call the police” before coming off the vehicle, police said.

Minett slid about 53 feet before hitting a pole after coming off the SUV. He was unconscious when police found him at Cross Creek Drive and Little Pine Road at 4:30 p.m.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Minett's death a homicide and said he died of injuries to his head, torso and extremities.

Royall told police that she “stopped the vehicle at least seven times for Minett to let go,” according to the criminal complaint against her.

Witnesses told police that she had been “traveling at a high rate of speed, and they all heard tires squealing,” the complaint said, adding that her SUV struck the curb at least three times.

As witnesses came to Minett's aid, Royall allegedly returned to the scene and removed a cellphone from his pocket, the complaint said. She later called Butler County 911 and admitted to driving the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Police said Royall, who has children who live in North Huntingdon, failed field sobriety tests. Results of a blood-alcohol test were not released.She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A hearing in that case is scheduled for April 6.

In an unrelated case, An April 16 preliminary hearnig is set on crash-related charges filed July 4 by White Oak police. She was free on $10,000 bond in that case, according to online court records.

Royall pleaded guilty in separate misdemeanor drug-related cases filed in 2016 in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties and received sentences of one-year probation and three months to one year in jail, respectively, records show.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

