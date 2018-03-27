Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Beth Tarasi drops run for Congress, leaving two Dems in race against Rothfus

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Beth Tarasi suspended her campaign for Congress in a district northwest of Pittsburgh Tuesday, saying she would support fellow Democrat Conor Lamb in his race against incumbent Republican Keith Rothfus.

Tarasi, a Sewickley trial lawyer, said the state Supreme Court's introduction of a new congressional district map contributed to her decision to drop her candidacy. She was running in the new 17th District, created last month when the court redrew the state's 18 districts after ruling an old map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

She cited Lamb's victory over Republican Rick Saccone in the district south of Pittsburgh formerly known as the 18th. Lamb will serve out the remainder of former Rep. Tim Murphy's term in that district, which ends in January.

“It became clear after the extraordinary circumstances of the special election in PA-18 Conor Lamb is a strongly-supported candidate, who in the new PA-17 would be a very worthy opponent for Mr. Rothfus,” Tarasi said in a statement.

Rothfus is a three-term Republican who represented part of the new district under the old map.

Lamb won the Beaver County Democratic Party's endorsement with an overwhelming majority in a committee vote last week, with Tarasi coming in second. Also in the race is Ray Linsenmayer, of McCandless, an energy consultant and local Democratic activist.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

