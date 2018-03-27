Washington County coal mine targeted for expansion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A mining company wants to expand its operations at an underground coal mine in Donegal and West Finley townships, Washington County, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Tunnel Ridge LLC has applied to the DEP to revise its Tunnel Ridge Mine permit. The company wants to change 1,206 acres in the existing underground permit area and subsidence control plan area from development mining only to full extraction longwall mining, the DEP said.

An informal public conference on the proposed expansion is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. April 10 at the Donegal Township Municipal Building Gymnasium, 34 N. Liberty St., West Alexander.

Representatives of DEP District Mining Operations will be available to answer questions on the permit applications and receive both written and oral testimony regarding the application. Testimony will be placed into the public record for the application and considered in the application review process.

Copies of the application are on file for public review at the Washington County Recorder of Deeds Office, 100 W. Beau St., Room 2014, Washington, PA 15301.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.