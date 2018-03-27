Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Western Pennsylvania rail projects receiving more than $13M in state funding

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Workers from Delta Railroad Construction, work to prepare for a new siding track to be placed along the main rail, near Trolley Line Ave. and Rt. 119, in Hempfield Township, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Rail projects in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette and Beaver counties are receiving more than $13 million in state funding, Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced Tuesday.

The money awarded to Western Pennsylvania projects is part of $32 million being doled out statewide, Wolf's office said. Money is coming from the state's Rail Transportation Assistance Program and Rail Freight Assistance Program.

Projects receiving money, according to the governor's office:

• In Allegheny County, $2.9 million will go toward rehabilitating 10 miles of track known as the P&W subdivision between Bakerstown and Glenwood yard.

• Projects to rehabilitate track at The Techs Industries' MetalTech and GalvTech facilities in Pittsburgh and at Tube City IMS' West Mifflin plant yard will receive just more than $1 million combined.

• About $2.3 million will go toward rehabilitating 18 railroad bridges in Washington and Allegheny counties.

• Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC will receive $3.8 million to put toward building 10 miles of track from Aliquippa to Monaca in Beaver County. The track will carry construction materials for Shell's cracker plant and product from the plant after it is finished.

• Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad Co. will receive $1.8 million to put toward replacing and surfacing three miles of track in Fayette County's Connellsville Township.

• Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. will receive $1.7 million to put toward rehabilitating three miles of track from the Radebaugh subdivision in Hempfield to South Greensburg.

“Keeping our extensive rail freight system in good shape is a vital component of creating a sound foundation for Pennsylvania's economy,” Wolf said in a statement. “These investments underscore our continued commitment in building a world-class infrastructure system that supports the creation of new jobs and our business community.”

Wolf's office said the state has 5,600 miles of freight lines.

