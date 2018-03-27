Fayette County man wanted for shooting 2 in Brownsville Feb. 10 arrested
A Fayette County man wanted since Feb. 10 for shooting and injuring two people in Brownsville was ordered held without bond in the Fayette County Jail Tuesday after his arrest by state police in Belle Vernon.
Aaron “Cheddar Bob” Michael Williams, 33, whose last known address is in Redstone Township, was arraigned before Brownsville District Judge Mike Defino on two counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. According to online court dockets, Defino ordered that Williams be held without bond because “he is a flight risk.”
Williams was wanted for attempted homicide for allegedly shooting and wounding two people at 305 Clover St. in Brownsville between 4 and 4:30 a.m. Feb. 10 during an argument. Police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and Williams fled the scene.
Police said Williams also was wanted on outstanding warrants by state police in Uniontown for aggravated assault and by Brownsville Borough Police for drug delivery.
A preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled April 10.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.