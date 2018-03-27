Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Low-interest federal loans available for properties hit by Uniontown tornado

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
Workers clean up debris from a warehouse rooftop on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Uniontown after a tornado damaged several neighborhoods and businesses on Thursday evening.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Workers clean up debris from a warehouse rooftop on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Uniontown after a tornado damaged several neighborhoods and businesses on Thursday evening.

Business owners and residents in and around Uniontown may be eligible for low-interest federal disaster loans to rebuild properties ravaged by the tornado and other severe storms that damaged hundreds of buildings last month.

The Small Business Administration made a disaster declaration Tuesday at the request of Gov. Tom Wolf.

“Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA,” Administrator Linda McMahon said in a statement.

The Feb. 15 tornado destroyed 22 buildings and damaged a total of 218 structures in the Uniontown area.

The declaration covers Fayette County and the adjacent counties of Greene, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland in Pennsylvania; Garrett County in Maryland, and Monongalia and Preston counties in West Virginia.

Businesses and nonprofit organizations are eligible to borrow up to $2 million, depending on their needs.

Homeowners are eligible for up to $200,000.

The SBA has set up a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Uniontown City Fire Department, 84 N. Breeson Blvd., to answer questions and help people fill out applications.

The center will open March 29 and close April 5.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Interest rates are as low as 3.58 percent for businesses, 2.5 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.813 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amount and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant's financial condition.

Property owners may be eligible for additional loan money if they spend it for “mitigation purposes,” according to the SBA. For example, such money could be used to build a storm shelter to protect people and property from future disasters.

Applicants must apply for loans for physical property damage by May 29. Separate economic injury applications, which cover a broader range of potential damage, must be submitted by Dec. 27.

Applications may be made online at disasterloan.sba.gov . Property owners may obtain paper applications by calling 1-800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visiting sba.gov/disaster .

Applications should be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

